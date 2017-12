ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – The Georgia lottery reports that a $50,000 ticket was sold in Ringgold on Saturday.

The Powerball ticket was sold at the Tiger Market on Alabama Highway on Dec. 16th.

No one has claimed the $50,000 prize.

They have 180 days to do so.

No one won the grand prize, so Wednesday’s jackpot climbs to $269 million.