Police ask for tips on Cowart Street shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – On Monday, Chattanooga Police asked the public for more information on a deadly shooting this weekend downtown.

It happened around 2:45 Sunday morning.

22 year old Sharone Porter was killed and his 24 year old brother, Torrie, was wounded.

Police say this is the city’s 32nd homicide of 2017.

They say the conflict began as an argument inside Coyote Jack’s nightclub, but the shooting actually occurred in another parking lot on Cowart Street.

They do not have suspect information, or a clear idea of why it happened.

That is why they are asking any witnesses to either the shooting or argument to call police.

The homicide tip line is 423-643-5100 and you don’t have to leave a name.

Investigators would like to hear from you, even if you’ve just heard what happened.