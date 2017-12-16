Sheriff’s Office investigating early morning shooting

Ooltewah, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 7200 block of Ridgestone Drive in Ooltewah Saturday morning after reports of a person shot.

The call came in around 3:00 a.m.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says the incident is still under investigation, including the exact location.

The investigation is ongoing.

News 12 will update this story with more information when it becomes available.