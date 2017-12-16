Mario Batali shares holiday recipe in same email as apology

NEW YORK — Celebrity chef Mario Batali has issued an apology to his newsletter subscribers for his sexual misconduct against women, but he confounded some by ending his message with a recipe for a “holiday-inspired breakfast.”

“I have made many mistakes and I am so very sorry that I have disappointed my friends, my family, my fans and my team. My behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility,” Batali wrote.

Batali was immediately blasted on social media for including in the Friday email the “Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls” recipe after his apology for making “many mistakes.”

“You know @MarioBatali is very serious about changing his behavior because he included a recipe for pizza dough cinnamon rolls along with his apology for sexually assaulting women,” one Twitter user wrote.

Several women have made allegations that he touched them inappropriately. Batali admitted his behavior and first apologized in a statement Monday. He has stepped down from his restaurant empire and was kicked off the ABC cooking show, “The Chew.” The Food Network also scrapped plans to air new episodes of his hit ’90s cooking show, “Molto Mario.”

An email sent to Batali’s media team Saturday seeking comment was not immediately returned.

The website Eater New York reported this week that four women accused Batali of inappropriate behavior while working for him or encountering him at industry events. The women describe numerous incidents of Batali grabbing their behinds, pressing is body up against them or groping their chests.