Lakeside Academy broken into twice in one month, most recent Friday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Lakeside Academy was broken into twice in the past month, with the most recent happening Friday morning.

Lakeside Academy Principal Andrea Johnson says that it happened around 2:30 am Friday morning. She says that they broke into two rooms, the counselor’s classroom as well as the two kindergarten classrooms.

The thieves stole 9 I-pads and a teachers laptop. They also managed to get away with a brand new television. All of which is used in their day to day instruction. The items were purchased with fundraised dollars so Lakeside Academy doesn’t have a plan to repurchase them at the time.

If you would like to donate to help the school repurchase the technology, you can make a check out to the school. It is located at 4850 Jersey Pike in Chattanooga.

