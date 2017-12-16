How chef Umber Ahmad went from banking to baking

| Born to Pakistani immigrants, Umber Ahmad excelled in school and later graduated from MIT. She earned two more degrees before starting a career in investment banking where one of her business clients was world-famous chef Tom Colicchio. When he sampled the incredible desserts she baked as a hobby, he encouraged her to make it a career. Colicchio went on to advise her as she opened Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery, her award-winning pastry shop in New York’s West Village. Ahmad joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss her culinary journey.

