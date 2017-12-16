Georgia unites $6.6 million with life insurance holders

ATLANTA (AP) – Nearly 600 Georgians have been united with more than $6.6 million found in lost or misplaced life insurance policies or annuities.

The Georgia Department of Insurance says 589 consumers have reaped the benefits of Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ Life Insurance Policy Locator during the tool’s first year.

Hudgens says the response from the application has been tremendous and he encourages Georgians to log in to see if they have unclaimed money left from a deceased family member or loved one.

The department says about 3,362 consumers have conducted searches since the policy locator was launched in December 2016.

Deputy Insurance Commissioner Jay Florence says the policy locator streamlines and simplifies the process for consumers searching for a lost life insurance policy.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)