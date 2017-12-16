Alison Brie on working with Spielberg and her “very different” role in “GLOW”

December 16, 2017, 8:11 AM | Actress Alison Brie has earned Golden Globe and SAG nominations for her role in the hit Netflix series, “GLOW” and is also starring in two major movies this year. “The Post” chronicles the Washington Post’s famous decision to publish the Pentagon Papers in 1971 while “The Disaster Artist,” is about the making of a movie that many consider to be the worst of all time. Brie joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss the feminist message in “The Post,” why her character in “GLOW” is different than anything she’s ever done, and the very “meta” moments she experienced on the set of “The Disaster Artist.”

