Weather Update: Friday Morning, December 15, 2017

Tennessee Valley – Chilly For Now, But Some Changes Not Too Far Down The Road!

Expect fair skies to continue through the morning with another cold start for the day, with most areas in the mid to upper 20’s by morning.

Partly sunny, dry & chilly for Friday with highs staying in the 40’s.

After a cold and frosty start with lows well down into the 20’s, Saturday will be quite nice with lots of sunshine and highs back in the low 50’s.

More clouds with areas of showers moving in from the Southwest for Sunday. Lingering clouds and a few showers may hang on into Monday and Tuesday. It will be milder with highs 60-63 and lows closer to 50. Drier and a little cooler weather returns for the middle of next week..

Still a little early for that Christmas forecast but we are working on it … but as of now, we could have more of a wet Christmas than a White Christmas. We will get a better handle of this over the next few days.

Have a great & safe weekend !