WDEF works with the Salvation Army to reach Christmas goals

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Salvation Army is still thousands of dollars short of their goal with only a week left to reach it.
News 12 Now’s team has hit the mall today to try and help them close the gap.
Tags: Christmas, Hamilton Place Mall, Red Kettles, Salvation Army, WDEF News 12 Now
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Salvation Army is still thousands of dollars short of their goal with only a week left to reach it.
News 12 Now’s team has hit the mall today to try and help them close the gap.