Two people displaced by Alton Park fire

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A couple are out of their home after fire this morning in Alton Park.

It happened at 4020 Highland Avenue around 8:30 AM.

A husband told firefighters that he wasn’t sure if his wife got out.

But a search found she was not a home.

Firefighters contained the blaze to one room, but there was smoke damage throughout the house.

The American Red Cross is finding new shelter for the couple.

* Photo by Bruce Garner/Chatt. Fire Dept.