Two people displaced by Alton Park fire

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A couple are out of their home after fire this morning in Alton Park.
It happened at 4020 Highland Avenue around 8:30 AM.
A husband told firefighters that he wasn’t sure if his wife got out.
But a search found she was not a home.
Firefighters contained the blaze to one room, but there was smoke damage throughout the house.
The American Red Cross is finding new shelter for the couple.
* Photo by Bruce Garner/Chatt. Fire Dept.
Our fire this morning on Highland Ave was caused by an electrical malfunction. Check those extension cords & try to use them less often. pic.twitter.com/p0WqH31u94
— Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) December 15, 2017