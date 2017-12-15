Two people displaced by Alton Park fire

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags:

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A couple are out of their home after fire this morning in Alton Park.

It happened at 4020 Highland Avenue around 8:30 AM.

A husband told firefighters that he wasn’t sure if his wife got out.

But a search found she was not a home.

Firefighters contained the blaze to one room, but there was smoke damage throughout the house.

The American Red Cross is finding new shelter for the couple.

* Photo by Bruce Garner/Chatt. Fire Dept.

Share:

Related Videos

3 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Chattanooga Firefighters begin annual MDA Boot campaign
Read More»
3 months ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Update on Woman Pulled from Burning Home
Read More»
4 months ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Workers kept for observation after chemical exposure at Hixson plant
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now