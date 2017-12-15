Trump says police deserve a greater level of respect, gratitude

President Trump is participating Friday morning in the FBI National Academy graduation at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Mr. Trump’s speech is to graduates of a course for law enforcement managers, not to graduates of the FBI Academy for new agents, according to the bureau’s website.

The course is described as a 10-week program that seeks to improve administration of justice in police departments and at law enforcement agencies at home and abroad.

“Classes are offered in law, behavioral science, forensic science, understanding terrorism/terrorist mindsets, leadership, communication, and health/fitness. Officers participate in a wide range of leadership and specialized training, where they share ideas, techniques, and experiences with each other, creating lifelong partnerships that transcend state and national borders,” the website says.

Students each week participate in a physical fitness challenge that ends with a 6.1 mile run on a wooded, hilly trail built by Marines where they have to run through creeks, climb over walls and scale rock faces with ropes, among other obstacles.

Earlier this month, Mr. Trump called the FBI biased, saying the agency’s reputation is “in Tatters — worst in History!” and he urged FBI Director Christopher Wray to “clean house.”

CBS News’ Jeff Pegues and Andres Triay contributed to this report.

