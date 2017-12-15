TBI releases “troubling” report about increase in statewide gun violence

TENNESSEE- Gun violence in state has risen 25% according to a recent study done by the TBI. However, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says it doesn’t tell the whole story.

The full report had a lot of different information that compiled data from all over the state. The TBI hopes that these numbers, that were gathered over a 4 year period, will encourage communities like ours to begin to continue our discussions about why.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation describes this report as troubling. This week, they announced that 4 years of data analysis found that these crimes are up 25% with handguns used in most of them.

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond says, “One shooting is too many, but then when we think of all the things that are going on in our world today it’s probably must more than you would expect.”

Sheriff Hammond says that this report doesn’t look break down the numbers by jurisdiction and that he wants people in Hamilton County to understand that.

Sheriff Hammond says, “Understand that weapons have their place, especially when it is in the defense of a loved one… weapons do not have a place when you are drinking… when you are angry over a domestic issue. We have just got to try to teach people that there is a proper and improper use of a firearm.”

Sheriff Hammond hopes this opens your eyes to the WHY and TBI Spokesperson Josh Devine says that is the whole purpose of the report.

Devine says, “It is our hope that the numbers themselves will spark some important conversations and the communities and local leaders and law enforcement agencies will all play a part in having some serious conversations about this type of crime and all types of crime and what can be done in that community to stop it or slow it.”

Sheriff Hammond believes that getting to the route of the problem will help do just that.

Hammond says, “There is a lot more angry people… there is a lot more social media that makes people angry from what they read. I always tell everybody they need to take more of a break, stop and take a deep breath, being so engaged in what you read or see on the news and social media.”