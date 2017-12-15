See the new poster for “Ocean's 8”

The poster for “Ocean’s 8” has been revealed, and not one man is in sight. The “Ocean’s Eleven” reboot stars Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean, and the all-star cast also includes Helena Bonham Carter, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna and rapper Awkwafina.

“Ocean’s 8” follows Debbie, who is Danny Ocean’s estranged sister, as she attempts to pull off a major heist at New York’s annual Met Gala. She pulls together a crew of cunning women to help her.

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Gary Ross is directing the movie, which he adapted from a screenplay he wrote with Olivia Milch. The movie has been filming in and around New York City.

At Vogue’s “Forces of Fashion” conference in October, Rihanna said of working on the film, “I got on set and I was like, ‘Eight girls, directed by one man.’ I felt bad for poor Gary, but we had a blast and I enjoyed the fact that we were eight strong women who are so different from each other and even in the film our roles are so different. Everyone has their strength and everyone is there for a reason.”

Bullock told Entertainment Weekly of the filming, “It’s really fun. Imagine all eight of us crammed into a makeup trailer in the morning. You think that it would be disastrous but it was heaven, all of us just sharing information, all of us doing three jobs with families, our other jobs, the juggling. And then we get to shoot this movie together.”

“Ocean’s 8” hits theaters on June 8.