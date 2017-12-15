SCAM ALERT: EPB warns of buy-out scam

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – An EPB customer reported that a man came to their house claiming to be with “All Service USA,” which he said was “buying out EPB,” and needed to change their account.

He asked for their EPB bill and a debit card so that he could transfer the account for automatic payments.

This is a scam – EPB is not in any way affiliated with “All Service USA”, and EPB never goes door-to-door asking for account and debit card information.

This person is described as a white male, claiming to be “David Garvin”, mid to late 30’s, who got into a silver Audi driven by another man.

If anyone comes into contact with this person please call police immediately.

 

