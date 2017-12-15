Police shoot furloughed prison who wouldn’t go back to jail

MCMINNVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The TBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting overnight in McMinnville.

McMinnville Police officers tried to serve warrants on 34 year old Clifford Keller at a home on Chestnut Ridge Road.

They say he was out of jail on a furlough, but had failed to return when he was supposed to.

A police dog found him in a camper and he fired a weapon at the dog, according to officers.

They say he also later brandished the weapon at officers.

When he refused to drop it, they opened fire.

Keller died at the scene.

