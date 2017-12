EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – East Ridge police are investigating a pedestrian struck incident on Thursday night.

Dale Henderson was hit by a vehicle at 5300 Ringgold Road around 10 PM.

He suffered severe injuries to the neck and head.

Investigators say he was trying to cross in front of the Apollo Car Wash.

He was wearing black.

Investigators have not filed any charges against the driver that hit him at this point.