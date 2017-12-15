Mocs Still Searching For First Road Win of the Year

Chattanooga-(WDEF) Given the fact that the Mocs have one of the youngest college basketball teams in America, it’s really not too surprising they haven’t won a road game this season.

Chattanooga is 0-4 outside of the Scenic City, and their next two games are on the road, starting Sunday with Tennessee Tech.

Said head coach Lamont Paris:”It’s one of the hardest things to do in sports is to get a road win. Again it’s magnified even more when you have a team that’s as young as we are.”

Mocs guard Nat Dixon certainly agrees with his head coach about the difficulty of winning on the road.

Said guard Nat Dixon:”You’re out there, and the people are a lot closer to you. You don’t have a helmet on. You don’t have football pads on. Seems like the fans are a little bit closer to you, so it gets kind of personal.”

When the Mocs played at UAB earlier this season, they fell behind early and never mounted a comeback in losing big 89-47.

Said Paris:”But coming back from a deficit is one area where I think the crowd definitely impacts. I think when you are at home, and you get behind because you have played poorly or the other team has played really well, you have enough generated enthusiasm. You can make two baskets in-a-row, and even though it only cuts four points off of a 12-point deficit, the crowd is going to feel like you have a chance. When you’re on the road, they’re not going to encourage you obviously.”

Even the NCAA is starting to recognize how hard it is to win on the road, especially for a mid-major team like UTC.

Said Paris:”When they’re looking at the NCAA tournament selection committee, everyone is coming to the conclusion or the reality I should say, that the road wins are more difficult to get, and so when you get one, you should value them a little bit more.”

While a road win may not have been a specific goal for the Mocs, Coach Paris understands the importance.

Said Paris:”I think it would be important for the maturation or growth of the team just I think for their own psyche.”

Said guard Rodney Chatman:”Going on the road is fun. You get to learn stuff about yourself and teammates. Us being the youngest team, we’ve had some close calls on the road that eventually we’ll get the win.”

The four teams Chattanooga has lost to on the road this season are a combined 21-0 at home this season.

Tennessee Tech is also unbeaten on their home floor this year.

Tipoff from Cookeville is set for 3pm est.