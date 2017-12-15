Jurors in soccer bribery trial head home for weekend

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors at the New York corruption trial of three former South American soccer officials have gone home for the weekend after getting started with their deliberations.

The panel worked for about 3 hours on Friday in a Brooklyn federal court.

It’s the first U.S. trial stemming from the widespread scandal that’s rocked FIFA (FEE’-fuh), the sport’s governing body.

Brazil’s Jose Maria Marin, Peru’s Manuel Burga and Paraguay’s Juan Angel Napout have sought to discredit witnesses who testified they took money in exchange for influence in awarding commercial rights to tournaments.

Napout is also a former president of the Conmebol (KOHN’-may-bohl) South American soccer confederation.

The men have pleaded not guilty.

Share:

Related Videos

10 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Walker Valley Gets 67-56 Road Win Over Ooltewah
Read More»
13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Education Officials worried about the impact of #NetNeutrality
Read More»
14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Bradley County launches 411 app
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now