Eminem hosts pop-up with “mom's spaghetti”

DETROIT — Rapper Eminem is hosting a pop-up event to promote his new album, “Revival,” and “mom’s spaghetti” is on the menu. Unfortunately, the rapper did not make the food sound particularly appealing.

Detroit! Come vomit up some spaghetti with me this weekend at our official #Revival pop up. Exclusive merch, spaghetti and more pic.twitter.com/rL0GHhrh9u — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 14, 2017

The promotional event in Detroit takes place Friday, Saturday and Sunday and will also include spaghetti sandwiches and other merchandise.

The spaghetti menu item is a nod to lyrics from his Oscar-winning hit “Lose Yourself” from the movie “8 Mile,” in which he’s so nervous about competing in a rap battle that “there’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.”

Last month, the rapper released a freestyle rap that derided President Donald Trump, focusing on Mr. Trump’s campaign against NFL national anthem protests.