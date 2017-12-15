Dalton apartment building destroyed in fire

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF) — Dozens of people are without a place to live after a fire destroyed a Dalton apartment building.

Friday morning at Park Canyon Apartments in Dalton, the sky was lit up orange.

“Woke up to the sound of someone pounding on your door. A lot of folks neighbors were going around knocking on doors trying to get people up,” said Robin Silvers, a resident.

The building had 20 single bedroom units. Residents who live there like, Silvers, lost everything.

“You get through it, but it is not easy at present time,” Silvers said.

Police and firefighters got to the scene and immediately went to work. No one was injured and everybody was eventually able to get out.

“There was one person that had to be rescued by firefighters, so they had to actually put up a ladder and get her out of her apartment through the balcony because she didn’t have a way out of the building,” said Bruce Frazier, with the Dalton Police Department.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

“The process is probably going to be complicated by the fact that they do have some structural collapse of the building. Some of the floors have collapsed and that has just made the process of determining a cause that much harder,” Frazier said.

With donations and resources, American Red Cross volunteers are helping the residents who are displaced.

“We are just meeting with families to give them assistance for immediate needs food, clothing, hotel, lodging to stay, try to walk them through the process for the next few days,” said Carla Maton, a disaster program manager with the American Red Cross.

Silvers appreciates all the support.

“Where do we go from here? Where do I sleep tonight. They were very helpful in getting those basic essential things taken care of,” Silvers said.

While residents will spend the holiday season looking for a place to live, they realize it could be worse.

“Thank God nobody was hurt,” Silvers said.

If you are interested in helping, you can donate to the Red Cross or contact Park Canyon Apartments.