Brainerd Earns Sole Possession of First Place in Their District After Win Over Tyner

Chattanooga-(WDEF) Brainerd and Tyner clashed for sole possession of first place in District 6-AA on Friday night at Tyner Academy, and the
Panthers pulled out a 55-51 victory.
The Rams led by one at halftime.
Jessie Walker delivered some big buckets in the paint in the third quarter for Brainerd as they went up 42-39 at the end of three quarters.
Tyner tied the score at 43 before Brainerd pulled away for the four point victory.
