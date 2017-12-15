Brainerd Earns Sole Possession of First Place in Their District After Win Over Tyner

Chattanooga-(WDEF) Brainerd and Tyner clashed for sole possession of first place in District 6-AA on Friday night at Tyner Academy, and the

Panthers pulled out a 55-51 victory.

The Rams led by one at halftime.

Jessie Walker delivered some big buckets in the paint in the third quarter for Brainerd as they went up 42-39 at the end of three quarters.

Tyner tied the score at 43 before Brainerd pulled away for the four point victory.