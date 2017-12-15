Brainerd Earns Sole Possession of First Place in Their District After Win Over Tyner

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Chattanooga-(WDEF) Brainerd and Tyner clashed for sole possession of first place in District 6-AA on Friday night at Tyner Academy, and the
Panthers pulled out a 55-51 victory.
The Rams led by one at halftime.
Jessie Walker delivered some big buckets in the paint in the third quarter for Brainerd as they went up 42-39 at the end of three quarters.
Tyner tied the score at 43 before Brainerd pulled away for the four point victory.

Share:

Related Videos

5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
NW Whitfield Girls Enjoy Easy Win Over Heritage
Read More»
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Mocs Still Searching For First Road Win of the Year
Read More»
Humane Educational Society two day event gets animals home for the holidays
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Humane Educational Society two day event gets animals home for the holidays
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now