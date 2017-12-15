GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Dalton, GA

Dalton, Ga. (WDEF) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the United States Marshals Service (USMS) to investigate an officer involved shooting in Whitfield County on Thursday.

Preliminary information indicates that on Wednesday, December 13, 2017, at approximately 11:55 PM, law enforcement from two USMS fugitive task forces were attempting to serve fugitive escape warrants in Whitfield County for 25-year-old Hernan Quijano.

Quijano had reportedly escaped from the Clayton County transitional facility.

While attempting to arrest Quijano, several USMS vehicles were struck by Quijano’s vehicle.

Two Deputy USMS officers fired multiple times into Quijano’s vehicle. A chase ensued and Quijano was eventually arrested.

Quijano sustained no injuries during this incident and no law enforcement officers were injured during this incident.

The two USMS units involved are the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force. Per USMS Policy and the United States Department of Justice, the names of the two USMS officers will not be released.

Georgia State Patrol Dalton assisted in conducting the investigation due to vehicle damages during the arrest.

Quijano is currently in the Whitfield County Jail.

Dalton Police Department will be taking arrest warrants for Quijano. Upon completion of the investigation, the file will be submitted to the Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.