Weather Update: Thursday Morning, December 14, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Unseasonably Cool & Dry Weather Continues, Some Rain Sunday.



Expect fair skies to continue through the morning. A bit of a breeze out of the South will keep us from getting too cold with lows in the upper 20’s & lower 30’s.

For the afternoon: Mostly sunny, dry, and cool, with highs staying mainly in the upper 40’s. Getting a little colder Thursday night with lows back in the upper 20’s.

Partly cloudy, breezy, & chilly Friday, with highs staying in the 40’s. After a cold and frosty start, it’ll be dry on Saturday with lots of morning sunshine with highs near 52. More clouds with areas of showers moving in from the Southwest for Sunday. Temperatures may be a little milder for the first half of next week with highs in the 50’s along with some drier weather into the middle of next week.

Still a little early for that Christmas forecast but we are working on it and we take a look at that over the next few days…but as of now, the dreams of a “White Christmas” will not come true.