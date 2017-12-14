Walker Valley Gets 67-56 Road Win Over Ooltewah

Ooltewah, TN-(WDEF) Walker Valley defeated Ooltewah 67-56 in a district matchup on Thursday night at the Owls nest.
The Mustangs led 22-16 after the first quarter, and then with the second quarter winding down, the Mustangs
Jordan Munck hit a shot just past half court to make it 38-33 Walker Valley at halftime.

