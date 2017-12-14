Trump Jr. wraps up 9-hour interview with Senate Intelligence Committee

Reuters
Donald Trump Jr. wrapped up a nine-hour long closed-door meeting with the Senate Intelligence Committee Wednesday evening, finishing his third interview with Congress for investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Following a September meeting with the Senate Judiciary Committee, last week he also spoke with the House intelligence committee.
Investigators have been probing a June 2016 gathering at Trump Tower in New York in which a Russian lawyer connected to the Kremlin met with Trump Jr. and other senior campaign officials.
Virginia Sen. Mark Warner — the highest ranking Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee — has called for Trump Jr. to return to Capitol Hill for a public hearing.
