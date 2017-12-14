Trump Jr. wraps up 9-hour interview with Senate Intelligence Committee

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, waves at reporters as he departs after a full day being interviewed by Senate Intelligence Committee staff, as part of the panel’s ongoing investigation of allegations of Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Wed., Dec. 13, 2017.

Reuters

Donald Trump Jr. wrapped up a nine-hour long closed-door meeting with the Senate Intelligence Committee Wednesday evening, finishing his third interview with Congress for investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Following a September meeting with the Senate Judiciary Committee, last week he also spoke with the House intelligence committee.

Investigators have been probing a June 2016 gathering at Trump Tower in New York in which a Russian lawyer connected to the Kremlin met with Trump Jr. and other senior campaign officials.

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner — the highest ranking Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee — has called for Trump Jr. to return to Capitol Hill for a public hearing.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.

Share:

Related Videos

3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Rick Barnes Hopes Tennessee Can Create the Buzz Like North Carolina
Read More»
35 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
FCC to vote on net neutrality regulations
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Ridgeland Coach Wesley Tankersley Discusses First Ever Early Signing Period For HS Football Recruits
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now