Pulisic, 19, becomes youngest US men's soccer player of year

CHICAGO (AP) — Nineteen-year-old Christian Pulisic has become the youngest winner of the U.S. Soccer Federation’s Male Player of the Year award.

The USSF said Thursday that Pulisic received 94 percent of the votes. Landon Donovan had been the youngest winner, earning the honor at 21 in 2003.

A midfielder from Hershey, Pennsylvania, Pulisic had six goals and four assists in nine games for the national team this year and was involved in 13 of the 17 American goals in games he played.

He had three goals and three assists in 25 matches in 2016-17 for Borussia Dortmund, his first full season with the Bundesliga team.

Voters included national team coaches and staff, men’s national team players who appeared in 2017, men’s national team and youth national team coaches, Major League Soccer and North American Soccer League head coaches, and select former players, administrators and media.

