OU Coach Lincoln Riley Jokingly Worries He May Have Tipped His Hand Against Georgia

Georgia’s defense will certainly get tested against Oklahoma and Heisman quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The Sooners are fourth in the nation in scoring at 45 points a game, while Georgia is fourth in the nation in scoring defense, allowing just 13 points a game.

However, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley may have tipped his offensive cards to Georgia earlier this year.

Said Riley:”Their offense staff actually came out here and spent a couple of days with us randomly enough in the spring. They came not for a couple of days. They came out for one day. We just generically shot some ideas. Hopefully I game them some really, really terrible stuff.”(laughs)