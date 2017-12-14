OU Coach Lincoln Riley Jokingly Worries He May Have Tipped His Hand Against Georgia

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Georgia’s defense will certainly get tested against Oklahoma and Heisman quarterback Baker Mayfield.
The Sooners are fourth in the nation in scoring at 45 points a game, while Georgia is fourth in the nation in scoring defense, allowing just 13 points a game.
However, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley may have tipped his offensive cards to Georgia earlier this year.
Said Riley:”Their offense staff actually came out here and spent a couple of days with us randomly enough in the spring. They came not for a couple of days. They came out for one day. We just generically shot some ideas. Hopefully I game them some really, really terrible stuff.”(laughs)

Share:

Related Videos

2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Company responds to another sick worker at Mills Products
Read More»
14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Rick Barnes Hopes Tennessee Can Create the Buzz Like North Carolina
Read More»
18 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
FCC to vote on net neutrality regulations
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now