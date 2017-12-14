Georgia’s defense will certainly get tested against Oklahoma and Heisman quarterback Baker Mayfield.
The Sooners are fourth in the nation in scoring at 45 points a game, while Georgia is fourth in the nation in scoring defense, allowing just 13 points a game.
However, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley may have tipped his offensive cards to Georgia earlier this year.
Said Riley:”Their offense staff actually came out here and spent a couple of days with us randomly enough in the spring. They came not for a couple of days. They came out for one day. We just generically shot some ideas. Hopefully I game them some really, really terrible stuff.”(laughs)
OU Coach Lincoln Riley Jokingly Worries He May Have Tipped His Hand Against Georgia
