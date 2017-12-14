Live: White House briefing December 14, 2017

CBS News December 14, 2017, 1:30 PM
How to watch today’s White House press briefing live:
- Date: Thursday, December 14, 2017
- Time: 1:45 p.m. ET
- Who: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Potential briefing topics:
- Net neutrality: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has voted along party lines to roll back Obama-era net neutrality regulations. The end of net neutrality gives internet service providers (ISPs) the ability to control internet users’ access to certain services, increasing consumer fears of higher costs and the erosion of free speech;
- Rep. Farenthold resignation: Rep. Blake Farenthold announced Thursday that he will not seek re-election in light of sexual misconduct and hostile work environment allegations;
- Pence Middle East trip: Vice President Mike Pence’s travels to the Middle East next week have been delayed so he can work on the Republican tax overhaul plan before he leaves;
- Omarosa Manigault Newman resignation: The former Apprentice reality television star resigned from her White House position Wednesday. There are conflicting reports whether Newman was forcibly removed from the White House, but she denies these claims
