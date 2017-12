December 14, 2017, 8:04 AM | The Washington Post reports President Trump is causing historic turmoil in his administration by refusing to agree that Russia interfered in the 2016 election. The paper says the report is “based on interviews with more than 50 current and former U.S. officials.” Washington Post national security correspondent Greg Miller, one of the authors of the report, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the president’s doubts.

