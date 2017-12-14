House Speaker says he's not leaving Congress anytime soon

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
AP Photo
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan says he’s not leaving Congress anytime soon.

The Wisconsin Republican was asked Thursday about two published reports suggesting he might leave his job soon after the GOP passes a rewrite of the U.S. tax code.

Asked by a reporter if he’s quitting anytime soon, Ryan chuckled and said, “I’m not. No.”

Ryan spoke as Politico and the Huffington Post published reports speculating that Ryan would make this term his last or even quit within weeks. Ryan took the job reluctantly, after former Speaker John Boehner of Ohio stepped aside abruptly in 2015.

A Ryan spokeswoman calls the reports “pure speculation.”

Share:

Related Videos

2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Company responds to another sick worker at Mills Producuts
Read More»
10 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Rick Barnes Hopes Tennessee Can Create the Buzz Like North Carolina
Read More»
13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
FCC to vote on net neutrality regulations
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now