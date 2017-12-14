Gun crimes & gun murders climbing in Tennessee according to TBI

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has crunched the numbers on gun crimes in the state over the last four years.

Here is what the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS) report found:

• From 2013 to 2016, firearm-related criminal offenses increased by 24.8%.

• The number of reported Murders involving a firearm increased by 54.7%.

• Aggravated Assaults accounted for the largest portion of reported firearms-related crime, and increased by 30.5% from 2013 to 2016.

• Males (85.8%) were nine times more likely to engage in firearm-related criminal offenses than Females (8.8%).

“I am deeply concerned with the findings of this report reflecting a substantial increase in firearm-related crimes in our state,” said TBI Director Mark Gwyn.

“This increase puts an additional strain on Tennessee’s law enforcement resources and poses a serious threat to public safety.”

This is the first study of its kind in Tennessee.

You can read the full report here.