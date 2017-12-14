Chattanooga patrol car involved in traffic crash

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A Chattanooga Police Department patrol car was involved in a traffic crash today.

Chattanooga police say a 1994 Nissan Maxima failed to yield the right of way to the Patrol Car.

According to officials, the Nissan was in the left lane of N Moore Rd facing north attempting to make a left turn to Old Mission Rd westbound, and the Patrol Car was in the right lane of N Moore traveling south. As the patrol car entered the intersection, the Nissan also entered the intersection to make a left turn from N Moore to Old Mission Rd.

After impact, the police car went off the roadway to the right and struck a utility pole.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to a local Hospital by Hamilton County EMS. He is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

He was issued a citation for failing to yield the right of way, driving without a license and operating a vehicle without insurance.

The officer was checked out by EMS at the scene of the accident. He appeared to be uninjured.