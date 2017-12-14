Amazon will stream AVP beach volleyball tour

Amazon is going shopping for TV content, and it’s putting some beach volleyball in its cart.

The internet retail giant reached an agreement with the AVP tour to livestream every tournament for the next three summers. The domestic beach tour joins NFL Thursday night games and some ATP tennis as Amazon Prime Video offerings.

The deal was announced on Thursday.

It will bring beach volleyball live or on-demand to the phones, tablets, game consoles and other connected screens for Amazon Prime members around the world.

AVP managing partner Donald Sun told The Associated Press when Amazon is interested in your product, that’s a good sign.