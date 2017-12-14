2 NY men charged in 2015 fatal shooting of rapper Chinx

NEW YORK – Prosecutors in New York City’s Queens borough have charged two men in the 2015 fatal shooting of 31-year-old Lionel Pickens, a rapper who performed under the stage named Chinx. According to a statement from the Queens County District Attorney, the suspects are Jamar Hill, 26, and Quincy Homere, 32, both of Long Island.

Prosecutors say Hill and Homere in May 2015 followed Pickens from a Brooklyn nightclub performance into Queens before firing at the rapper’s Porsche. Both Pickens and his passenger, Antar Alziadi, were hit multiple times.

Alziadi survived but Pickens died of his injuries.

Hill and Homere are each charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first degree assault, and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. If convicted, the prosecutor’s office says they face 25 years to life in prison.