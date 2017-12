December 14, 2017, 6:57 PM | Ayrton Little, a 16-year-old from Breaux Bridge, Louisana, was surrounded by classmates and a camera was rolling the moment he learned he was accepted to Harvard. His older brother, Alex, learned just last week that he got into Stanford. The brainy bros of Breaux Bridge are proud new members of the class of ’22.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.