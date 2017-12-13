Weather Update: Wednesday Morning, December 13, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Unseasonably Cool & Dry Weather Continues!



Clear and quite cold this morning with a hard freeze area-wide. Expect lows in the mid 20’s. Some outlying areas will be in the upper teens.

Lots of sunshine Wednesday, but not as quite as breezy. Highs will stay below normal but will moderating late with readings in the upper 40’s. A few late clouds moving in Wednesday with lows in the low 30’s.

Partly cloudy, dry, and cool Thursday with highs in the upper 40’s to around 50. Breezy and chilly Friday with highs staying in the 40’s after a start in the upper 20’s. Dry Saturday with increasing clouds later as areas of rain will be likely Sunday. Temperatures may be a little milder for the first half of next week with highs in the 50’s along with more dry weather.