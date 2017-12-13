Trump tax plan speech: First appearance since Roy Moore loss — live updates

Trump takes the podium, remarks released

President Trump takes the stage, and excerpts of his speech are now public.

Excerpts below, emphasis original:

“As a candidate, I promised we would pass a massive tax cut for the everyday, working Americans who are the BACKBONE and HEARTBEAT of our country. Now we are just days away from keeping that promise and delivering a truly amazing victory for American families. We want to give you the American People a giant TAX CUT for Christmas.”

“Our current tax code is burdensome, complex and profoundly unfair – it has exported our jobs, closed our factories, and left millions of parents worried that their children might be the FIRST generation to have LESS opportunity than the LAST. I am here today to tell you that we will NEVER let that happen.”

“55 years ago this week, President John F. Kennedy – a Democrat – launched a historic effort to pass sweeping, top-to-bottom tax cuts. A half-century later, we are reminded that lowering taxes is neither a Republican or Democrat idea – but an AMERICAN principle.”

