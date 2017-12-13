Trump lunches with bicameral tax conferees

President Trump has lunch with bicameral tax conferees Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. ET in the White House’s Cabinet Room. Shortly after, the president will be making his closing argument for tax cuts in a 3 p.m. speech, as Congress “approaches the finish line on historic tax cuts and reform,” the White House says. The House and Senate are currently in conference, working out a final version of a bill. Both houses will hold separate votes on the identical bill that comes out of conference.

The Associated Press reported shortly before noon that House and Senate leaders have reached an agreement on the sweeping tax package.

“We’re very, very close,” Mr. Trump said of the tax overhaul legislation. “This bill is vital to the American people for many reasons.”

In the meeting, Mr. Trump said he is disappointed Republicans lost a Senate following Democrat Doug Jones’ Tuesday night win in Alabama. The president said Republicans will continue to fight in the 2018 midterm elections.

Mr. Trump was joined by: