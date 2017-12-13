Trion family loses home in morning house fire

CHATTOOGA, Ga. (WDEF) – A Trion family lost their home in a fast-moving house fire this morning.

911 got a call around 10:30 about a fire at 94 Sizemore Road in the Mountain View Community.

The two-story, split level house was fully involved when the Trion fire department arrived.

They were quickly backed-up by units from Summerville and the Hayes prison. The one person inside the house escaped unhurt. Firefighters rescued two family dogs.

The cause has not been determined.

The Red Cross is helping the family tonight.

