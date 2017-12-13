Rick Barnes Hopes Tennessee Can Create the Buzz Like North Carolina

North Carolina will bring plenty of buzz to Rocky Top Sunday for their sold-out basketball game against Tennessee.

For Vols coach Rick Barnes, he wants his team to eventually create that same kind of buzz.

Said Barnes:”We want to be a program that’s big on everybody’s schedule. We don’t want to be a program where you know Tennessee is coming in. Big deal. We want people to know that hey, we’ve got a good basketball program. We’re not there yet. We’re working to get there, but we’re not there yet.”

Tennessee and North Carolina tip at 3pm Sunday in Knoxville.

This will be the Tarheels first ever trip to Thompson Boling Arena.