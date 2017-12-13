Pickup rear ends school bus this morning

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – One child was taken to the hospital as a precaution this morning when a pickup rear-ended a school bus this morning.

Bus 433 was piking up children for East Brainerd Elementary on East Brainerd Road at Mackey Branch Drive.

The other children were not injured.

They were checked out at the scene, and again by the school nurse when they arrived.

The one child that was transported complained of a sore chest.

The school system says “At school, the children will be checked again by the school nurse to make sure they are not injured. The school counselor will also work with the children to make sure they were not impacted emotionally as a result of the incident.”

A substitute bus had to be called to take the children on to the school.