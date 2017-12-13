Palace reveals new royal couple's Christmas plans

Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle arrive at the Terrance Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary on December 1, 2017 in Nottingham, England.

LONDON — Prince Harry’s fiancee is set to join Britain’s royal family for Christmas.

Kensington Palace says Meghan Markle will join Queen Elizabeth II and other senior royals at Sandringham, a sprawling estate in Norfolk, 110 miles north of London.

The royals usually exchange gifts on Christmas Eve and attend a church service at St. Mary Magadalene Church on Christmas Day before enjoying a gala lunch and, sometimes, a walk in the woods.

Members of Britain’s royal family attend a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham on December 25, 2016. Left to right: Savannah Phillips, Autumn Phillips, Prince Harry, Prince Charles, Princess Eugenie, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The palace says, “you can expect to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms. Markle at Sandringham on Christmas Day.”

Prince Harry and the American actress announced their engagement Nov. 27.

