Officials: 2 dead in possible murder-suicide at Penn State Beaver campus

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS NEWS) – Two people were shot dead on the Pennsylvania State University Beaver campus in western Pennsylvania Wednesday afternoon, reports CBS Pittsburgh. Pennsylvania State Police tell the station the shooting is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.

01PSU AlertBR: Shots fired near Bistro. Situation is contained. We will remain on lockdown until further notice. Authorities responding. — Penn State Beaver (@PennStateBeaver) December 13, 2017

The incident reportedly happened Wednesday afternoon at the Center Township campus, about 30 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. Troopers say a campus employee was fatally shot near her car by her estranged husband, who then shot and killed himself.

The incident was reported shortly before 4 p.m. in the food services area, adjacent to the student union, campus spokeswoman April Johnston-Smith told CBS News. The threat is now contained, she said.

Johnston-Smith said students were not involved, but wouldn’t confirm whether any employees were.

The campus was closed Wednesday afternoon. Multiple ambulances were responding to the scene.

*Photo by CBS News