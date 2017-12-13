Mills Products employees evacuated as some become sick in Athens

ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) – Emergency responders are still trying to figure out what made plant workers sick this morning in Athens.

First shift employees started becoming ill at the Mills Products plant downtown.

Two of them reported symptoms around 8:30 AM, then others began feeling it.

Several of them have been taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Meanwhile Athens Fire and McMinn County Haz Mat crews have been testing the air in the plant for some kind of gas leak or carbon monoxide issue.

The company says that so far, they haven’t found anything.

They say all employees have been accounted for an evacuated.

Officials checked on third shift employees and none of them report any symptoms from yesterday.