Fed raises key interest rate

The Federal Reserve is raising a key interest rate for the third time this year, signaling continued confidence in a U.S. economy that’s moving into its ninth year of expansion.

The target federal funds rate — what banks charge each other for loans — has been raised to the range of 1.25 to 1.5 percent, or a hike of one-quarter of a percentage point. It’s the fifth rate increase during Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s tenure. Yellen is stepping down in January, to be replaced by Jerome Powell.

The Federal Open Markets Committee, the Fed’s rate-setting body, said it expected that “economic activity will expand at a moderate pace and labor market conditions will remain strong.”

Markets had anticipated the increase given the overall strength of the economy. The unemployment rate has slipped to a 17-year low of 4.1 percent, although wages haven’t been rising much and inflation still lags the Fed’s target.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.