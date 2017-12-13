FCC to vote on net neutrality regulations

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Federal Communications Commission will take a vote tomorrow on repealing net neutrality regulations.

And as the vote nears, many people have raised questions over how no net neutrality may impact their internet.

While many republicans in congress are pushing for the FCC to do away with net neutrality, some local leaders are concerned. Chattanooga mayor Andy Berke is one.

The scenic city has also been called gig city and has been a growing place for tech businesses and start-ups.

There is concern over how doing away with net neutrality could impact those start-ups, as Mayor Berke puts it, the net neutrality rules puts on businesses on the same playing field.

“What you could see under a world without net neutrality is a place where some of the business pay more so that you get to their site quicker and this would just be like having a fast lane to some businesses on the freeway and a slow lane to others naturally the big businesses are going to be able to pay more to have the fast lane versus the small businesses will will be stuck in the slow lane”.

Tennessee congresswoman and subcommittee on communications and technology chairman Marsh Blackburn is one of several that signed a letter to the FCC chairman supporting repealing net neutrality rules.

