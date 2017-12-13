Doug Jones hopeful Alabama can be a “two-party state”

Democrat Doug Jones said that he’s hopeful Alabama can become a “two-party state” following his Tuesday night win against Republican Roy Moore in Alabama’s special election. Prior to Jones’ election, Alabama had not sent a Democrat to the U.S. Senate in 25 years.

“I believe we are on the road to having a competitive two-party state,” Jones said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon from Birmingham, Alabama.

In his remarks, Jones said that post-election is a “time to heal” and expressed optimism that people, both within Alabama and across the United States, may “find common ground” along party divides.

“Let’s just talk,” Jones said, addressing conservatives who may not have voted for him.

“Let’s just agree to disagree on those issues that are so divisive that they’re hard to even talk about,” he later said.

Jones characterized his campaign’s message as one of “inclusiveness and “respect,” adding that they “knew the importance of minority votes.”

More than nine in ten African American voters in the Alabama special election cast their ballot for Jones, a crucial factor in his win.

Jones also addressed his opponent Moore, who faced a series of allegations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls. Moore has yet to concede the race.

“I think Roy Moore was disqualified from this job to begin with,” Jones said, referencing the fact that Moore was twice removed as a judge in the Alabama Supreme Court.

Jones commended the women who came forward with their stories of sexual misconduct concerning Moore and other powerful men.

“Going forward, this country has a debt that we owe to women everywhere,” he said.

Jones said he received congratulatory calls from various senators in both parties, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

President Trump also made a “gracious” phone call to him Wednesday, he said.

Jones and the president talked about finding common ground and Mr. Trump invited him to the White House once he arrives in Washington, D.C.

Ultimately, Jones said that he is hopeful for more Democratic representation in deep-red Alabama.

“This election can send a message to a lot of folks to reach out and do something, try to help,” he said.