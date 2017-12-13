Chattanooga Council approves Blue Cross Blue Shield renewal for retired city employees

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga city retirees will continue with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee health care.

Tuesday night the city council passed a resolution during their agenda meeting to renew the existing insurance agreement.

Council had previously changed retirees future health care to United Healthcare.

However, some former city employees expressed concerns over the change prompting council to take another look at the insurance.

“last week we found out that what we were about to do in approving an insurer would not have provided the necessary coverage for many of our retirees, and it was due to their diligence and understanding and bringing it to our attention that allowed us to make a correction and take the step that we’re going to take this evening so again thank you so much for making sure that we got this right,” District 3 Council Member Ken Smith said.