Body reportedly found in Moscow missing head, sex organs

MOSCOW – The badly mutilated body of a 37-year-old Russian vehicle garage employee was found Wednesday in Moscow, the Investigative Committee of Russia told Russian news outlets.

Moscow newspaper Moskovskij Komsomolets reports that the welder’s body was found Wednesday morning with more than 30 stab wounds.

According to paper, the man’s body was naked and dismembered, with the head, ears, hands, feet and sexual organs severed, in the garage’s break room.

The Lenta.ru news website, the victim lived in the same building where he worked — on the second floor above the service station.

Investigators have opened a criminal case into the killing and police were searching for the killer or killers. It was not immediately clear whether they had any leads.